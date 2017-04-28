Ducks' home opener vs. New Britain Bees
The Ducks held their home opener against the New Britain Bees on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Bethpage Ballpark.
Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the first pitch while his daughter looks on, to start the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base hit during the 4th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34 bats during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Delta Cleary Jr. #5 of the Ducks bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 tries to make the tag on Michael Crouse #10 during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats during the 2nd inning aagainst the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 winds up during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Long Island Ducks relief pitcher Zac Treece #9 enters the game in the during the 5th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 holds Jon Griffin #33 on base during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 plays defense against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 gets a base hit against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks leftfielder Nolan Reimold #20 hits a long fly ball for an out against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks third baseman Cody Puckett #2 gets a base hit during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the first pitch while his daughter looks on to start the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks 3rd baseman Cody Pucket #2 grabs a choppy grounder and makes the throw to first against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 watches a pop fly during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone shakes hands with Buddy Harrelson #3 after throwing out the first pitch of the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Elmer Reyes #13 of the Ducks makes the throw to first during the first inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
Ducks Manager Kevin Baez #10 hands in the lineup card prior to the start of the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.
