Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 60° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    DucksSportsLocal

    Ducks' home opener vs. New Britain Bees

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Ducks held their home opener against the New Britain Bees on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Bethpage Ballpark.

    Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats during the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the first pitch while his daughter looks on, to start the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base hit during the 4th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34 bats during the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34 bats during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Delta Cleary Jr. #5 of the Ducks bats
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Delta Cleary Jr. #5 of the Ducks bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 tries to
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 tries to make the tag on Michael Crouse #10 during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats during
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats during the 2nd inning aagainst the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 winds up
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 winds up during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Long Island Ducks relief pitcher Zac Treece #9
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Long Island Ducks relief pitcher Zac Treece #9 enters the game in the during the 5th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 holds Jon Griffin #33 on base during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base hit during the 4th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 plays defense
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 plays defense against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 gets a
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 gets a base hit against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks leftfielder Nolan Reimold #20 hits a long
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks leftfielder Nolan Reimold #20 hits a long fly ball for an out against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks third baseman Cody Puckett #2 gets a
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks third baseman Cody Puckett #2 gets a base hit during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone throws out the first pitch while his daughter looks on to start the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 tries to
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 tries to make the tag on Michael Crouse #10 during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks 3rd baseman Cody Pucket #2 grabs a
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks 3rd baseman Cody Pucket #2 grabs a choppy grounder and makes the throw to first against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 plays defense
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 plays defense against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks starting Pitcher Keith Couch #25 delivers the ball during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Long Island Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 watches a pop fly during the 1st inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone shakes hands with
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone shakes hands with Buddy Harrelson #3 after throwing out the first pitch of the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats against
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats during
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats during the 2nd inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Elmer Reyes #13 of the Ducks makes the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Elmer Reyes #13 of the Ducks makes the throw to first during the first inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats against the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks rightfielder Fehlandt Lentini #24 bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks Manager Kevin Baez #10 hands in the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks Manager Kevin Baez #10 hands in the lineup card prior to the start of the Long Island Ducks game against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks DH Marc Krauss #34, smacks a base hit during the 4th inning against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats against
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Ducks first baseman Nate Freiman #35 bats against the New Britain Bees at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip on April 28, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.