The Long Island Ducks will host the 2018 Atlantic League All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday.
It will be the third time the Ducks, who play at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip, have hosted the independent league’s annual showcase, doing it in both 2002 and 2010.
Prior to this season, the Ducks introduced several ballpark improvements, including a new playing field and LED field lighting.
Five Ducks were selected for this season’s All-Star Game, played Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey: pitchers John Brownell and Amalio Diaz, outfielder Angelo Songco, infielder Elmer Reyes and catcher Alex Burg.
