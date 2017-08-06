The chase for the Atlantic League Liberty Division second half championship is in full swing — and, with under six weeks to play, it’s officially a three-team race. After taking three out of four from the Bridgeport Bluefish this weekend, the Ducks pulled to within one half game of both Bridgeport and the Somerset Patriots, who won the first half title. The winner of each half earns an automatic playoff berth.

The weekend, one that had the potential to put the Ducks in a multi-game hole in the divisional race had it gone poorly, culminated with a 2-1 win over the Bluefish in front of 5,914 fans at Bethpage Ballpark in Central Islip Sunday evening.

The Bluefish (15-15) cut the Ducks lead in half in the top of the ninth inning, but Amalio Diaz retired Tony Abreu and Angel Rosa with the tying and lead runs on base to earn his sixth save of the season.

“These are games that, throughout the season, we haven’t been closing out,” said Patchogue native Anthony Vega, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his first start since being hit in the face with an errant throw last weekend. “This might be a turning point for us. I think it is. The attitude is just different. When you win games like this, it changes the narrative. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Elmer Reyes and Alex Burg also had two hits.

Ducks starter Rafael Perez threw six one-hit innings, struck out three and walked two. Perez, a former Cleveland Indian, retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced and was pulled after throwing only 62 pitches.

“His toe has been bothering him,” Ducks manager Kevin Baez said. “Nothing major, but he pushed through it and pitched outstanding.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Ducks (14-15) scored both their runs in the fourth. Vega singled to drive in Reyes to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead and Quintin Berry worked a bases load walk to force in Burg and double up the lead.

Bridgeport starting pitcher Charles Brewer allowed two runs on five hits, struck out four, and walked five in five innings and took the loss.

So, with a hair under six weeks remaining, the question remains. Do the Ducks, who struggled with inconsistency throughout the first half, have a run in them?

“We believe we’re a good team,” Vega said. “We have a lot of good pieces and good individual players. It looks like we’re starting to come together.”

Notes & quotes: Jordan Pacheco left the game after being hit in the wrist in the third inning. He will have an X-ray Monday, Baez said.