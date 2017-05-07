Timothy Milenkevich, 35, of Ansonia Connecticut, won the Long Island Marathon in an unofficial time of two hours, 45 minutes, 35 seconds Sunday morning. 
 
“I’m pretty tired,” Milenkevich said. “I threw up a couple of times. I went threw a hard patch on mile 17 through 20. I thought I wasn’t going to make it. But then, I found some extra energy and got it done.”
 
Milenkevich said he started counting in his head to distract from the pain and power on towards the finish. 
 
“The time was not my best time, but that’s OK....It’s the same level playing field for everyone,” Milenkevich said. 
 