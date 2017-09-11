CBS Sports Network intends to continue its simulcast of “The Boomer and Carton Show,” WFAN’s morning radio program, even if there is a change in the cast, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said.

“There are no plans to discontinue the simulcast,” he said, in the wake of co-host Craig Carton’s arrest and indefinite suspension last week on charges of conspiracy and securities and wire fraud.

CBSSN has simulcast Boomer Esiason and Carton since January 2014, even though the radio program has a strong New York-area focus and the TV station is national – and even though CBS Radio has a national morning radio show.

The channel generally carries WFAN’s morning show even when Esiason or Carton — or both — are off and replaced by fill-ins. That has continued since Carton’s last show on Sept. 5, with Jerry Recco, Phil Simms and Brandon Tierney so far working alongside Esiason.

Simms was once again Boomer Esiason’s co-host on Monday to start the first full week without Carton. Last Wednesday, Carton was arrested and charged with conspiracy in Manhattan federal court in an alleged multimillion-dollar ticket-resale Ponzi scheme to pay off casino debts and raise money to repay earlier investors.

McManus said the TV network “will take our lead from radio,” meaning it does not have a direct say in what WFAN does with its programming and merely simulcasts the show.

WFAN is owned by CBS Radio, but that company is in the process of being sold to Entercom, which will sever any direct corporate relationship it had with CBS’ television arm.