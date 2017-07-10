New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s bid to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN started with a bang Monday.

Christie, who has faced criticism after he was photographed on a beach that was closed to the public Fourth of July weekend, got another dose of it from a caller while filling in for Francesa in the afternoon with WFAN midday host Evan Roberts.

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire public except you, you put your [expletive] in a car and go to one that’s open to all your consitutents,” regular WFAN caller Mike in Montclair said to Christie.

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And... we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 10, 2017

Christie referred to the caller as a “communist” and a “bum.”

The caller responded with: “You have bad optics, and you’re a bully. And I don’t like bullies.”

After some more back and forth, Christie cut the caller off, saying, “What I just did was stop polluting the airwaves with a guy like that.”

Christie went on to say that he’s not popular in Montclair.

“In my state in 2013 when I won 19 out of 21 counties, and got 61 percent of the vote, I lost Montclair. . . . This is a town that, let’s just say to be charitable, leans leftward.”