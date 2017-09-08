Craig Carton is a “victim who was deceived, manipulated and used,” according to a statement released Friday by his attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb of Gottlieb and Janey LLP.

The response came two days after Carton, co-host of WFAN’s morning sports talk show, was arrested and charged with conspiracy in federal court in Manhattan as part of a ticket-resale Ponzi scheme aimed at paying off casino debts.

“The government’s allegations against Craig Carton demonstrate a gross misunderstanding of what happened,” Gottlieb wrote. “Craig is a victim who was deceived, manipulated and used by individuals seeking to gather assets for their own fraudulent schemes.”

Carton, 48, is accused of scamming more than $5 million from a hedge fund and other victims by falsely claiming he had access to blocks of tickets for artists ranging from Metallica to Barbra Streisand that he would resell at a profit.

CBS Radio, which owns WFAN, suspended Carton indefinitely late Wednesday. Phil Simms sat in for him Thursday morning, and Brandon Tierney did so Friday. Simms is scheduled to be back on Monday.

In the wake of Wednesday’s arrest, the New York Post published a story questioning the practices of Carton’s “TicTocStop,” a foundation set up to raise money for Tourette’s Syndrome research and support programs. Carton suffers from the syndrome.

“Craig is a good man, devoted to his family with a long-time personal commitment to giving back to his community,” Gottlieb wrote. “Through TicTocStop, a foundation focused on funding Tourette Syndrome research and programs for children who have the syndrome, Craig has sponsored a $340,000 study by the University of Tennessee Dental School to develop a revolutionary new treatment for patients with mild to moderate Tourette Syndrome.

“Currently in review with the FDA, the appliance, called the Tic Guard, has shown an average tic reduction (both motor and vocal) of 39 percent. Every year the foundation also fully funds Camp Carton, a sleep-away summer camp serving children ages 9–13 years old that are suffering from Tourette’s. So far 175 children have attended the camp.

“Craig has also hosted numerous charitable events for fallen police officers and local heroes.”