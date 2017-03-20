MediaSports

Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist in women's gymnastics, and partner Mark Ballas appeared as finalists on Season 16.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD (Credit: ABC (June 8, 2005)) (Credit: ABC (June 8, 2005)) The four-time heavyweight champion boxer, partnered with Edita Sliwinska, was the second person eliminated in Season 1. Holyfield's jive netted just 13 points from the judges.

STACY KEIBLER (Credit: ABC (Feb. 16, 2006)) (Credit: ABC (Feb. 16, 2006)) A former WWE Diva, Keibler partnered with Tony Dovolani and reached the finals of Season 2. She finished in third place behind Jerry Rice and Drew Lachey. Her worst dance all season was a 22 in the waltz, and she scored a perfect 30 in the samba.

JERRY RICE (Credit: ABC (Jan. 5, 2006)) (Credit: ABC (Jan. 5, 2006)) The NFL's greatest receiver was the runner-up on Season 2 with his partner Anna Trebunskaya. He lost to Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke. Rice scored well with the freestyle and Cha-Cha-Cha, and not so good in the jive (19).

EMMITT SMITH (Credit: ABC (Nov. 7, 2006)) (Credit: ABC (Nov. 7, 2006)) The NFL's all-time leading rusher, just one year into his retirement, became the first athlete to win the mirror ball trophy, thanks to perfect scores in the samba, mambo, rumba and Cha-Cha-Cha. Of course, having Cheryl Burke as his partner didn't hurt either for the Season 3 champ.

CLYDE DREXLER (Credit: ABC (April 17, 2007)) (Credit: ABC (April 17, 2007)) One of the NBA's 50 greatest players, but not one of DWTS' 50 best celebrity dancers. His Rumba with partner Elena Grinenko to Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" left the judges asking that exact question. "The Glide" was the fourth person booted in Season 4.

LAILA ALI (Credit: ABC (March 2007)) (Credit: ABC (March 2007)) The daughter of Muhammad Ali and an accomplished professional boxer (24-0, three-time super middleweight champ), Ali partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and made it to the final round before finishing in third place behind Apolo Anton Ohno and Joey Fatone.

APOLO ANTON OHNO (Credit: ABC (March 2007)) (Credit: ABC (March 2007)) The most decorated Winter Olympian in American history (eight medals) added the Season 4 "Dancing With the Stars" trophy to his resume in May 2007. It was the first of three "DWTS" titles for Olympians, and the first of two titles for his partner Julianne Hough.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. (Credit: ABC (October 2007)) (Credit: ABC (October 2007)) Partnered with Karina Smirnoff, the undefeated fighter (49-0, 26 knockouts) only made it to Week 5 on Season 5.

HELIO CASTRONEVES (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The Indy race car driver never scored lower than a 23 with partner Julianne Hough en route to the Season 5 title in November 2007. The duo received perfect scores in the quickstep, foxtrot and Cha-cha-cha.

MONICA SELES (Credit: ABC (March 24, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (March 24, 2008)) A six-time Grand Slam champion in tennis, Seles didn't fare as well on this hardcourt. She scored a pair of 15s on the foxtrot and mambo with partner Jonathan Roberts and was the first female eliminated in Season 6.

JASON TAYLOR (Credit: ABC (May 12, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (May 12, 2008)) An All-Pro defensive end and Hall of Famer, Taylor quickstepped his way to the final round of Season 6 with partner Edyta Sliwinska but lost to Kristi Yamaguchi.

KRISTI YAMAGUCHI (Credit: ABC (May 12, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (May 12, 2008)) An Olympic figure skating gold medalist in 1992, Yamaguchi partnered with Mark Ballas and won Season 6 in May 2008. It marked the fourth straight season where an athlete won "Dancing With the Stars."

MISTY MAY-TREANOR (Credit: ABC (Sept. 29, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (Sept. 29, 2008)) An Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist, she partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. She scored three straight 21s in Season 7 then had to withdraw after rupturing her Achilles tendon in a training session.

MAURICE GREENE (Credit: ABC (Oct. 20, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 20, 2008)) A four-time Olympic medalist and five-time world champion sprinter, Green danced with Cheryl Burke and was among the final five contestants on Season 7.

WARREN SAPP (Credit: ABC (Nov. 10, 2008)) (Credit: ABC (Nov. 10, 2008)) The 300- pound, trash-talking, quarterback-sacking Sapp eased into retirement in 2008 by partnering with Kym Johnson and reaching the Season 7 finals. He lost to Brooke Burke.

LAWRENCE TAYLOR (Credit: ABC (April 2009)) (Credit: ABC (April 2009)) He may have changed the way linebackers played in the NFL, but there was no such magic on the dance floor. However, Taylor, partnered with Edyta Sliwinska, did manage to last until Week 8 in Season 8.

SHAWN JOHNSON (Credit: ABC (May 18, 2010)) (Credit: ABC (May 18, 2010)) A gold-medal winning Olympic gymnast, Johnson managed to pull off one of the bigger surprises in "DWTS" history by defeating favorite Gilles Marini in the Season 8 final. She partnered with Mark Ballas and became the fifth athlete -- and third Olympian -- to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

CHUCK LIDDELL (Credit: ABC (Oct. 12, 2009)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 12, 2009)) You don't typically see mohawks on the "DWTS" dance floor. You don't typically see mixed martial artists there, either. But Chuck Liddell, a former UFC light heavyweight champion who danced with Anna Trebunskaya, lasted six weeks on Season 9.

NATALIE COUGHLIN (Credit: ABC (Oct. 19, 2009)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 19, 2009)) An Olympic gold-medalist in swimming, Coughlin partnered with Alec Mazo and lasted through seven weeks on Season 9.

LOUIE VITO (Credit: ABC (Oct. 26, 2009)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 26, 2009)) A world champion snowboarder, Vito danced with Chelsie Hightower and got halfway through Season 9 before he was eliminated.

MICHAEL IRVIN (Credit: ABC (Oct. 26, 2009)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 26, 2009)) A three-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys, Irvin already had a flair for the dramatic before joining the Season 9 cast of "DWTS." Partnered with Anna Demidova, Irvin had the lowest score of any castmember in six dances yet still managed to watch nine other celebrities get eliminated before him.

CHAD OCHOCINCO (Credit: ABC (May 17, 2010)) (Credit: ABC (May 17, 2010)) The outspoken receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals partnered with two-time "DWTS" champion Cheryl Burke for Season 10. Together, they reached the semifinals.

EVAN LYSACEK (Credit: ABC (May 17, 2010)) (Credit: ABC (May 17, 2010)) Three months after becoming the first U.S. male skater to win Olympic gold in 22 years, he reached the Season 10 final with partner Anna Trebunskaya in May 2010. There, he became the first Olympian to lose once reaching the "Dancing" finale.

RICK FOX (Credit: ABC (Nov. 1, 2010)) (Credit: ABC (Nov. 1, 2010)) A retired NBA baller, Fox teamed with Cheryl Burke and had a good run on Season 11. He was the seventh person eliminated.

KURT WARNER (Credit: ABC (Oct. 4, 2010)) (Credit: ABC (Oct. 4, 2010)) Newly retired from the NFL in the fall of 2010, Kurt Warner danced with Anna Trebunskaya and lasted nine weeks on Season 11.

SUGAR RAY LEONARD (Credit: AP (March 28, 2011)) (Credit: AP (March 28, 2011)) A former boxer, Leonard danced with Anna Trebunskaya but couldn't get past Week 4 and the Viennese Waltz on Season 12.

CHRIS JERICHO (Credit: AP (April 4, 2011)) (Credit: AP (April 4, 2011)) The pro wrestler who grew up in Manhasset, partnered with two-time champion Cheryl Burke, was an early contender on Season 12 but became the fifth person eliminated.

HINES WARD (Credit: AP (April 4, 2011)) (Credit: AP (April 4, 2011)) The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver with the Steelers added another trophy to his mantle after being crowned the winner of Season 12. Ward found a way to occupy his time during the NFL lockout with dance partner Kym Johnson and beat Kirstie Alley and Chelsea Kane in the final.

METTA WORLD PEACE (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The NBA champion and former St. John's standout from Queensbridge was the first person eliminated in Season 13, along with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd.

HOPE SOLO (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) Solo, the former goalkeeper for the U.S. women's soccer national team, reached the semifinals on Season 13 with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

DONALD DRIVER (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver partnered with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and won Season 14 of "Dancing With the Stars."

MARTINA NAVRATILOVA (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The tennis legend, paired with Tony Dovolani, was the first one eliminated on Season 14 of "Dancing With the Stars."

SHAWN JOHNSON (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The Olympic gymnast, a Season 8 champion, returned for the All-Star season, and partnered with Derek Hough. Johnson took second to Melissa Rycroft.

EMMITT SMITH (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher and a former "DWTS" champion, returned for the show's all-star season and made it to the final four with partner Cheryl Burke.

HELIO CASTRONEVES (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The Indy race car driver and former DWTS champion teamed with Chelsie Hightower for the all-star season and was the fourth person eliminated.

APOLO ANTON OHNO (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) USA's most decorated Winter Olympian returned to the "DWTS" stage for the all-star season, partnered with Karina Smirnoff and finished fifth.

JACOBY JONES (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) A Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, Jones spent the offseason dancing his way to the finals with partner Karina Smirnoff on Season 16.

VICTOR ORTIZ (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The pro boxer partnered with Lindsay Arnold and made it to Week 5 on Season 16.

DOROTHY HAMILL (Credit: ABC) (Credit: ABC) The former Olympic figure skater withdrew after her second dance with partner Tristan MacManus because of a back injury on Season 16.

KEYSHAWN JOHNSON (Credit: AP / Rainier Ehrhardt) (Credit: AP / Rainier Ehrhardt) Johnson, who played his first four NFL seasons with the Jets, appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" in Season 17. Apparently he wasn't as skilled a dancer as he was a football player -- Johnson finished last alongside partner Sharna Burgess.

SEAN AVERy Buy photo (Credit: Rob Rich / SocietyAllure.com) (Credit: Rob Rich / SocietyAllure.com) The former Rangers center, partnered with Karina Smirnoff, was the second person eliminated on Season 18.

CHARLIE WHITE & MERYL DAVIS (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini) (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini) The figure skating duo who won gold at the 2014 Sochi Games competed on Season 18 of "DWTS" with different partners. White, paired with Sharna Burgess, was the seventh person eliminated, while Davis went on to win alongside partner Maksim Chmerkovsky.

LOLO JONES (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) The Olympic hurdler-turned-bobsledder notably had a breakdown on Season 19 of "DWTS" after she and partner Keo Motsepe were eliminated first.

RANDY COUTURE (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Davis) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Davis) The former UFC title holder, partnered with Karina Smirnoff, was the third person eliminated on Season 19.

MICHAEL WALTRIP (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) The four-time NASCAR Cup winner, partnered with Emma Slater, was the seventh person eliminated on Season 19.

MICHAEL SAM (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Michael Sam, who became the first openly gay player to be drafted by an NFL team in 2014, was the third person eliminated from Season 20, along with partner Peta Murgatroyd.

NASTIA LIUKIN (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) The five-time Olympic medalist, partnered with Derek Hough, was the ninth person eliminated from Season 20.

DOUG FLUTIE (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) The former NFL quarterback, partnered with Karina Smirnoff, was the fourth person eliminated from Season 22.

VON MILLER (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Super Bowl 50 MVP and Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller, partnered with Witney Carson, was the fifth person eliminated from Season 22.

ANTONIO BROWN (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, partnered with Sharna Burgess, was the eighth person eliminated from Season 22.

PAIGE VANZANT (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) UFC strawweight Paige VanZant, partnered with Mark Ballas, finished second on Season 22.

RYAN LOCHTE (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Shortly after embellishing details of a gas station altercation in Rio de Janeiro amid the 2016 Olympics, the controversial swimmer was announced as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." In the Season 23 premiere, Lochte was ambushed by a pair of protesters, but that didn't stop him from making a run. Partnered with Cheryl Burke, Lochte was the seventh person eliminated.

CALVIN JOHNSON (Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin) The former Detroit Lions wide receiver quickly found a new job after retiring from the NFL. Paired with Lindsay Arnold, Johnson finished third on Season 23.

JAMES HINCHCLIFFE (Credit: ABC /Heidi Gutman) (Credit: ABC /Heidi Gutman) The IndyCar driver, partnered with Sharna Burgess, was the runner-up on Season 23.

LAURIE HERNANDEZ (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Hernandez's 2016 Rio Games were more successful than Ryan Lochte's, as was her performance on "DWTS." After making a name for herself as a member of the gold medal-winning "Final Five," Hernandez, paired with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, won the Mirrorball Trophy. At 16, she became the show's youngest winner.

SIMONE BILES (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Following Laurie Hernandez's winning performance on "DWTS," five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles will shake a leg opposite Sasha Farber on Season 24.

BONNER BOLTON (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Professional bull rider turned model, Bonner Bolton will partner up with Sharna Burgess this season.

DAVID ROSS (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Two-time World Series champion David Ross is paired with Lindsay Arnold on Season 24.

NANCY KERRIGAN (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) (Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin) Nancy Kerrigan joins the long list of former Olympians on "Dancing With the Stars" dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.