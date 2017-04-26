Ed Werder, one of ESPN’s NFL reporters, has been laid off as the network undergoes a major restructuring.

Werder tweeted the news from his verified Twitter account.

“After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I’ve been informed that I’m being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire,” he tweeted.

Two ESPN hockey writers, Scott Burnside and Pierre LeBrun, also tweeted that they were part of layoffs. ESPN’s Tennessee Titans beat reporter, Paul Kuharsky, tweeted Monday that he will not be back with the company beginning in July.

Multiple reports indicated that ESPN was planning on laying off approximately 100 employees. ESPN president John Skipper said in a message to employees posted on the company’s website that “Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent — anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play — necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company, Skipper said. “I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”