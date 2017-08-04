The 2004 movie “Dodgeball” with Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn grossed more than $114 million at the box office. It ranks No. 5 in the sports comedy genre, according to boxofficemojo.com.

And it now is the inspiration for a one-day venture at ESPN.

The movie featured “ESPN8: The Ocho” as its broadcast partner for the dodgeball tournament.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that ESPNU would become “The Ocho” for one day — Tuesday, Aug. 8 — and deliver to its viewers “the Finest in seldom seen sports.” The one-day takeover begins at midnight.

Sorry, fans, no Pepper and Cotton calling the action.

ESPN8 The Ocho programming schedule

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship

2 a.m.: 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships

4 a.m.: 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball

5:30 a.m.: Firefighters World Challenge XXV

8 a.m.: 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final

9 a.m.:World Darts Championship

11:30 a.m.: Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship 12:30 p.m.: 2017 Championship of Bags

2:30 p.m.: EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter

5:00 p.m.: Moxie Games

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

What are these things?

Here are some of the events ESPN listed in its news release that will air on The Ocho.

2016 American Disc Golf Championship: A sport that involves players throwing a disc at a target while adhering to rules similar to golf.

2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships: A game involving two teams of five women each, in which each team is on offense and defense simultaneously as they assist the designated “jammer” around the track. The jammer scores points for her team by lapping members of the opposing team.

2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball: Traditional dodgeball with the added element of players using trampolines during play.

Firefighters World Challenge XXV: Firefighters from around the world compete in teams to complete a series of five tasks including climbing a five-story tower, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 lb. “victim”, all while wearing full bunker gear.

2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final: A contact team sport that originated in India involving two teams and unique rule. The goal is for each team’s “raider” to tag as many of the opposing team’s players as possible and return to his/her home half all while taking just a single breath.

2017 Championship of Bags: A cornhole tournament for a variety of skill levels.

Moxie Games: An uncanny, new and amazing event which combines a variety of sports into one, such as dodgeball and juggling, martial arts and volleyball, and table tennis and soccer

U.S. Open Ultimate Championship: A self-officiating competition with two teams on a field similar to a football field, but the object used is a disc. The objective of the game is to catch a pass in the opponent’s end zone.