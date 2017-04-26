ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder, NFL analyst Trent Dilfer columnist Jane McManus and senior writer Jayson Stark have been laid off as the network undergoes a major restructuring.

All four tweeted the news from their verified Twitter accounts, as did many other employees that were laid off.

“After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I’ve been informed that I’m being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire,” he tweeted.

“Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates,” Dilfer tweeted.

“Super Bowls, The Trifecta and stories like the one up now [on race and position in the NFL] are the moments I’ll take with me into free agency starting tomorrow,” McManus tweeted.

“For 17 yrs I’ve had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you!” Stark tweeted.

Other ESPN employees who tweeted that they had been laid off include:

— ESPN Radio host Danny Kanell

— Columnist Johnette Howard

— College basketball insider Jeff Goodman

— College football reporter Brett McMurphy

— MLB analyst Jim Bowden

— Hockey reporters Scott Burnside, Pierre LeBrun and Joe McDonald

— College basketball reporters Dana O’Neil and Eamonn Brennan

— ESPN Dallas columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor

— MLB writer Mark Saxon

— Big Ten football reporters Austin Ward and Jesse Temple

— College football recruiting reporter Jeremy Crabtree

— ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

— Soccer writer Mike Goodman.

ESPN’s Tennessee Titans beat reporter, Paul Kuharsky, tweeted Monday that he will not be back with the company beginning in July.

“Poured my heart and soul into ESPN for last 8 years,” Kanell tweeted Wednesday. “Moved my wife and 3 kids to CT to go “all in” 5 years ago. Bummed it ended in 3 minutes.”

THR reported that some ESPN personalities will have their roles “significantly reduced.” The report named Baseball Tonight host Karl Ravech, ESPN Radio personality Ryen Russillo and longtime SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm.

Multiple reports indicated that ESPN was planning on laying off approximately 100 employees. ESPN president John Skipper said in a message to employees posted on the company’s website that “Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent — anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play — necessary to meet those demands. We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs.

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company," Skipper said. “I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”