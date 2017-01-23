“The Sports Reporters,” one of ESPN’s longest-running programs, is scheduled to go off the air after a special episode on May 7.
The show, which debuted in 1988, was among the first of its kind on a national network in having a panel of journalists debate topics of the day. That format since has become common. For most of its run, its hosts were the now deceased Dick Schaap and John Saunders. The show’s Sunday morning time slot will be filled by a live, new version of “E:60,” the network’s news magazine show, to be hosted by Bob Ley and Jeremy Schaap.
“Sunday mornings may look, feel and sound different than they have for the past 29 years,” ESPN senior vice president Rob King said in a new release. “But we’ll always be warmly indebted to the brilliant, thoughtful, fearless men and women who graced the set of ‘The Sports Reporters’ and enlightened fans everywhere.”
