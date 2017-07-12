2017 ESPYs awards show
Scenes from the 2017 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, accepts the award for best male athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NBA basketball players Stephen Curry, from left, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia, of the Golden State Warriors, accept the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Host Peyton Manning appears on stage at the conclusion of the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL player Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Lindsey Vonn present the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Samuel L. Jackson presents the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Abby Wambach, left, presents the award for best female athlete to gymnast Simone Biles at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Abby Wambach presents the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Gymnast Simone Biles accepts the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, from former first lady Michelle Obama and Special Olympic athletes at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Former first lady Michelle Obama walks on stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, accepts the award for best play at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Dove Cameron present the award for best play at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Vin Scully accepts the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Bryan Cranston, left, and Vin Scully, winner of the Icon Award, walk off stage together at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Gallant performs "A Song For You" as Arnold Palmer is pictured on screen during an Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Bryan Cranston presents the icon award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Chris Berman presents an In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. John Saunders is pictured on screen.
Gallant performs "A Song For You" during an In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, of the Golden State Warriors, accepts the award for best championship performance for the 2016 NBA Finals at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Chris Berman presents and In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, accepts the award for best game at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured from left, Dion Lewis, James White, Nate Ebner, Malcolm Butler and Danny Amendola.
Issa Rae, left, and Joel Embiid present the award for best championship performance at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, accepts the award for best game for Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured from left, Trey Flowers, Dion Lewis, James White, Nate Ebner, Malcolm Butler and Danny Amendola.
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson, right, accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award with his parents, from left, Patricia Hoyal and Jordy Robertson at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Bill Murray, from left, Nick Offerman and retired MLB baseball player David Ross toast to the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg, right, presents NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, the award for best game for the Patriots Vs. Falcons at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
John Cena, right, presents New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg presents the award for best game at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
John Cena presents the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Nick Offerman presents the award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Nick Offerman, left, presents the award for best moment to Bill Murray at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
