2017 ESPYs awards show

Scenes from the 2017 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, accepts the award for best male athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NBA basketball players Stephen Curry, from left, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia, of the Golden State Warriors, accept the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Peyton Manning appears on stage at the conclusion of the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NFL player Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and Lindsey Vonn present the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Samuel L. Jackson presents the award for best team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Abby Wambach, left, presents the award for best female athlete to gymnast Simone Biles at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Abby Wambach presents the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Gymnast Simone Biles accepts the award for best female athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, from former first lady Michelle Obama and Special Olympic athletes at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Timothy Shriver addresses former first lady Michelle Obama, fifth from left, and Special Olympic athletes as he accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Former first lady Michelle Obama walks on stage to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, accepts the award for best play at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Timothy Shriver accepts the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on behalf of his late mother, Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Former first lady Michelle Obama and athletes present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Odell Beckham Jr., left, and Dove Cameron present the award for best play at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Vin Scully walks on stage to accept the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Vin Scully accepts the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Vin Scully accepts the Icon Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Bryan Cranston looks on from left.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bryan Cranston, left, and Vin Scully, winner of the Icon Award, walk off stage together at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Vin Scully, left, accepts the Icon Award from Bryan Cranston at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Gallant performs "A Song For You" as Arnold Palmer is pictured on screen during an Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bryan Cranston presents the icon award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Chris Berman presents an In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. John Saunders is pictured on screen.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Gallant performs "A Song For You" during an In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, of the Golden State Warriors, accepts the award for best championship performance for the 2016 NBA Finals at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Chris Berman presents and In Memoriam tribute at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, accepts the award for best game at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured from left, Dion Lewis, James White, Nate Ebner, Malcolm Butler and Danny Amendola.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Issa Rae, left, and Joel Embiid present the award for best championship performance at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, accepts the award for best game for Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured from left, Trey Flowers, Dion Lewis, James White, Nate Ebner, Malcolm Butler and Danny Amendola.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson, right, accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award with his parents, from left, Patricia Hoyal and Jordy Robertson at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) MLB player David Ross accepts the Best Moment award on behalf of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bill Murray, from left, Nick Offerman and retired MLB baseball player David Ross toast to the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson accepts the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Retired MLB baseball player David Ross, from left, Nick Offerman and Bill Murray toast the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Snoop Dogg, right, presents NFL football player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, the award for best game for the Patriots Vs. Falcons at Super Bowl LI at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) John Cena, right, presents New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius "J.J." Robertson the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Froem left, actors Nick Offerman and Bill Murray and MLB player David Ross accept the Best Moment award on behalf of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Snoop Dogg presents the award for best game at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) From left, actors Nick Offerman and Bill Murray and MLB player David Ross accept the Best Moment award on behalf of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) John Cena presents the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Nick Offerman, from left, Bill Murray and retired MLB baseball player David Ross toast to the Chicago Cubs as they accept the team's award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Nick Offerman, from left, and Bill Murray look on as retired MLB baseball player David Ross, of the Chicago Cubs, dances on stage in acceptance of the award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bill Murray accepts the award for best moment on behalf of the Chicago Cubs baseball team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Looking on at left is presenter Nick Offerman.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bill Murray accepts the award for best moment on behalf of the Chicago Cubs baseball team at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Nick Offerman presents the award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Nick Offerman, left, presents the award for best moment to Bill Murray at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Nick Offerman, left, and Bill Murray toast to the Chicago Cubs for the award for best moment at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) WNBA basketball player Candace Parker, of the Los Angeles Sparks, left, presents the award for best coach to Bob Hurley Sr. at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Bob Hurley Sr., basketball coach at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, N.J., accepts the award for best coach at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) WNBA basketball player Candace Parker, of the Los Angeles Sparks, presents the award for best coach at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Jon Stewart presents the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Jon Stewart, right, presents Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Michael Phelps accepts the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Danica Patrick, left, and Richard Sherman present the award for best record-breaking performance at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro Jr. accepts the Pat Tillman award for service at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Looking on at left is presenter Jon Stewart.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) NBA basketball player Deandre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers presents a tribute to athletes who have retired at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Peyton Manning speaks at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Jeremy Renner present the award for best breakthrough athlete at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Peyton Manning speaks at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured on screen is NBA player Kevin Durant, of the Golden State Warriors.

(Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello) Host Peyton Manning walks on stage at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.