2017 ESPYs red carpet
Scenes from the red carpet ahead of the 2017 ESPY awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Maria Shriver, center, and children Patrick Schwarzenegger, from left, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA basketball player DeAndre Jordan, of the Los Angeles Clippers, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NBA player Joel Embiid attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA basketball player D'Angelo Russell, of the Nets, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NBA player Nerlens Noel attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn (L) and NFL coach Kenan Smith attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA player Steph Curry attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Olympic soccer player Abby Wambach attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Lance Bass, right, and Michael Turchin arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Wrestler Nikki Bella and actor/wrestler John Cena attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA player Devonta Freeman attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Boxer Laila Ali attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, right, and Nina Earl arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA player Mike Conley Jr. (R) and Mary Conley attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NFL football player Aaron Rodgers, of the Green Bay Packers, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NBA player Zaza Pachulia and Tika Pachulia attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NFL football player DeSean Jackson, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Race car drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (L) and Danica Patrick attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NFL player Danny Amendola and model Olivia Culpo attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NFL football player Danny Amendola, of the New England Patriots, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Pedro Martinez arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Gymnast Madison Kocian attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
TV personality Rachel Lindsay attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
NFL player Orlando Scandrick attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, left, and Simone Biles arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL player Malcolm Jenkins (L) and Morrisa Jenkins attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Fitness instructor Denise Austin attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Olympic snowboarder Shaun White attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Jarrius Robertson arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Gymnast Aly Raisman arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Draya Michele, left, and NFL football player Orlando Scandrick, of the Dallas Cowboys, arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Retired MLB baseball player Prince Fielder arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Snowboarder Anna Gasser attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
TV personality Liz Hernandez attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Singer Jorge Blanco attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
TV personality Renee Bargh attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Marie Tillman arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NFL player Russell Wilson attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Timothy Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics, arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Bob Woodruff, left, and Israel Del Toro arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
NHL player Matt Lombardi and former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachel Lindsay arrives at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Golfer Chelsea Lynn Pezzola attends The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Gus Kenworthy, right, and Matthew Wilkas arrive at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
