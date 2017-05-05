HIGHLIGHTS QB could entertain offer to play again depending on language of contract

Call Jay Cutler a former NFL quarterback, at least for now.

The 33-year-old Cutler, who was released by the Bears in March but was not signed by another team in the offseason, has decided to become an NFL television analyst. Cutler will join the FOX network, but depending on the language of his contract could entertain an offer to play again if a team shows interest.

Cutler will join Fox’s No. 2 broadcast team and work alongside announcer Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Charles Davis. Cutler fills the spot left by the departure of former NFL safety John Lynch, who recently took over as the 49ers’ general manager.

Cutler said in a news release he is excited about the opportunity to begin a broadcasting career.

“This is an exciting new chapter for me in football,” he said. “I love the game so much and look forward to having a lot of fun on the road this year for FOX Sports.”

Cutler’s agent, Bus Cook, told ESPN last month that the former first-round quarterback wanted to resume his NFL career.

“Jay wants to play football,” Cook said. “He has never mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skillset is as good as any quarterback in the league.”

But after no team expressed interest serious enough to sign Cutler, he has decided to go into the broadcast booth. The Jets had shown some interest in Cutler, whose former quarterbacks coach in Denver and Chicago, Jeremy Bates, is now the Jets’ quarterbacks coach. But the Jets instead signed 37-year-old former Browns quarterback Josh McCown to provide a veteran presence after the team released Ryan Fitzpatrick.