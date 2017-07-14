The assumption going into Thursday’s ESPN “30 for 30” documentary, “Mike and the Mad Dog,” was that it would have strong appeal in the New York area and far less across the rest of America.
So it came to pass. The hourlong show about the WFAN program that starred Mike Francesa and Chris Russo averaged 2.51 percent of homes in the New York market — more than quintuple the overall national average of 0.45.
The program averaged about 657,000 viewers nationwide, according to the Twitter feed SonOfTheBronx.
