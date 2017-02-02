Mike Francesa and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who pioneered the idea of radio station remotes at the Super Bowl, appeared together from Radio Row in Houston for 45 commercial-free minutes on Thursday.
The joint appearance was simulcast on WFAN and SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Russo’s home since he left WFAN and his “Mike and the Mad Dog” partnership in 2008.
Francesa and Russo were partners at WFAN for 19 years, from 1989 to 2008. The two have made several joint appearances since then, including in the week before Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, and held a three-hour reunion for charity at Radio City Music Hall last March.
This is scheduled to be Francesa’s final Radio Row appearance, at least as a WFAN employee. He plans to leave the station after Dec. 15.
