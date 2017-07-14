Mike & the Mad Dog reunions have become a somewhat regular occurrence lately.
After ESPN’s “Mike & the Mad Dog” 30 for 30 documentary aired for the first time Thursday night, Mike Francesa and Chris Russo joined Marc Malusis and Kim Jones by phone Friday morning to dissect the documentary about their 19 years on the air together.
Francesa spoke with Malusis and Jones, who were filling in for Boomer Esiason and Craig Carton, for about 13 minutes before Russo joined the show.
“Why can’t I get rid of you?” Francesa jokingly asked as Russo called in.
Russo said he got positive feedback on the film from two different viewing sessions.
“If I told you the reaction of that, everybody — and here’s the major complaint, not long enough — everybody loved this documentary,” Russo said.
Francesa and Russo made up for that time, spending nearly 40 minutes together with Malusis and Jones. Listen to it here.
Comments
