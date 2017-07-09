In Mike Francesa’s final year at WFAN, we finally have an explanation for one of his most infamous on-air moments.

During a 2012 phone interview with WFAN Yankees reporter Sweeny Murti, Francesa was seen falling asleep on YES Network’s live simulcast of his show.

The incident went viral then and he denied falling asleep, but when a TMZ reporter recently asked Francesa about the time he dozed off on air, the radio host gave a pretty good reason as to why he was so tired that day.

“I had actually had my son in the hospital all night the night before with an asthma attack so I hadn’t been to sleep,” Francesa told TMZ. “My wife had told me to take a nap that day before I did the show. Would’ve been a smart idea.”

Francesa will leave WFAN this year after nearly three decades with the station, but his mid-show nap will always be tough to live down.

“But that tape does follow me around. It was on national TV like four nights in a row when it happened,” Francesa said. “That was like five years ago and you’re still asking me about it.”