Mike Francesa opened the door wider than ever on Friday night to reuniting in some form with Chris Russo.

It happened in a question-and-answer session at the Tribeca Film Festival after the world premiere of an ESPN documentary, “Mike and the Mad Dog,” on their 19-year partnership that will premiere on the network on July 13.

Andrea Joyce, who conducted the session, asked Francesa and Russo if they could see themselves “in some form reuniting and giving the fans what they want.”

“Yes,” Francesa said to cheers from the audience at Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Russo had raised the possibility earlier in the week in an interview with SI.com, which had led Francesa to field questions about it — on the air and off.

“I think it’s possible,” he said. “I really do.”

Francesa reiterated his intention to leave WFAN after his Dec. 15 show.

Then he said, “I don’t know what I’m going to do. I want to do something . . . It’s been brought up a lot since Radio City [a reunion last year], and to be honest with you, I don’t know what’s going to happen, in all seriousness. But would I listen if something was brought up about ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ or ‘Mike and the Mad Dog 2.0?’ Yeah, why not? I think it would be fun. I really do.”

There are multiple hurdles in the way of something like that happening, but both men seem interested in at least considering a limited-form reprisal of their old roles. It likely would not be called “Mike and the Mad Dog.” CBS owns that name.