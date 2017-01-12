Mike Greenberg will leave the long-running “Mike & Mike” morning show on ESPN Radio for a new role as host of a morning television show on ESPN, SI.com reported.
The show would have elements of “SportsCenter” and a traditional morning show, SI reported.
Greenberg and Mike Golic have partnered since 1998 on the radio show, which is simulcast on ESPN2 and competes in New York with WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton,” which regularly and handily beats it in the ratings race.
No timetable for Greenberg’s departure was reported.
SI said Trey Wingo is the leading in-house candidate to succeed Greenberg on the radio show.
