MSG Networks and the NHL have reached a rights deal for live streaming of Islanders, Rangers, Devils and Sabres games on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and on-demand service.
Altice and Comcast are the only area providers that currently carry MSG GO, but others have had talks with MSG to add the service.
MSG’s live streaming of hockey games is expected to start within the next several weeks.
Live streaming of NHL games has become increasingly common. Fox’s regional networks reached an agreement with the NHL last summer for its 12 teams to have games available via streaming.
