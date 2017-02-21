MSG Networks will begin live streaming Rangers, Islanders and Devils games via its MSG GO service starting on March 2.
The streaming deal with the NHL was announced earlier this month, but there had been no official start date until Tuesday morning’s announcement.
The March 2 slate includes the Rangers at the Bruins and the Islanders at the Stars.
Optimum and Comcast Xfinity and Service Electric Broadband Cable currently are participating providers for the service, but MSG is in negotiations with others.
Comments
