ESPN’s telecast of the Home Run Derby in Miami on Monday night averaged 5.5 percent of homes in major markets, the highest “overnight” rating for the event since 2009.
The rating was up 38 percent from last year’s 4.0.
In New York, the telecast averaged a 10.8 rating, the highest for a Home Run Derby in the market as far back as records go, which is 1998.
The huge number was fueled by the participation of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who won the event, and catcher Gary Sanchez, who advanced to the second round by beating defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of the host Marlins.
The only market that recorded a higher rating for the Derby than New York was Kansas City, at 13.6 percent of homes.
The Derby averaged nearly 8.7 million total viewers, the most since 2008.
