The Packers’ 34-31 victory over the Cowboys in an NFL divisional-round playoff game Sunday averaged 28.2 percent of homes in major markets - the highest such figure for a game in that round since a Panthers-Cowboys game in 1997.

The rating peaked at 34.2 percent of homes from 7:45 to 8 p.m. Eastern Time. At that point, 53 percent of homes with TVs actually in use were tuned into the game.

In Milwaukee, the game averaged 55 percent of homes. In Dallas, it averaged 46.6.

Sunday night’s Steelers-Chiefs divisional-round game averaged a 21.9 rating in major markets.