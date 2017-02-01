SNY announced that it will begin live streaming its Mets games for the 2017 season, a service free to anyone who gets the network through a television provider.
The games will be streamed at SNY.tv and on the NBC Sports app.
“As we prepare for another season of Mets baseball, it was very important to us at SNY that we have a streaming component ready for our fans in time for Opening Day,” SNY president Steve Raab said in a news release.
SNY’s announcement on Wednesday morning came less than an hour after MSG Networks announced it soon would begin live streaming of Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Sabres games through its MSG GO service, two more signs that live streaming of sports events is becoming increasingly widespread.
