For the sports bettors out there, the game lines on the Super Bowl are what matters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Patriots are 3-point favorites with an over/under of 59 1/2, according to Bovada.

There are plenty of factors to consider when it comes to making a pick, but WFAN radio host Craig Carton said with this game, it all comes down to Tom Brady.

“It’s an emotional pick,” he said Tuesday night at an event celebrating the debut of Swithwick’s Blonde Ale with Boomer & Carton. “The point spread is irrelevant in this game. You either like Tom Brady or you don’t like Tom Brady, and that’s where every pick’s going to be made — outside of being a Falcon fan or a Patriots fan — you are betting on Brady or against Brady. That’s all you’re doing.”

His co-host and former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason alluded to taking the over.

“Well, the first thing I would say is that you have two great quarterbacks having just unbelievable seasons, so I would think that there’s going to be a lot of points, like over the top in points,” he said.

With prop bets ranging from who scores the first touchdown to the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach, Esiason offered some insight on quarterback props.

“I would expect probably 75-85 pass attempts from both of these great quarterbacks, so that’s what I’m looking for as a former quarterback,” he said. “Watching Matt Ryan and Tom Brady play, hopefully we get a Super Bowl that isn’t like what we just saw throughout the playoffs, that it is compelling, that it is last man with the ball has a chance to win the game, which I think should be the case because both teams are that good.”

As for their predictions, both Carton and Esiason are going with the Patriots and their illustrious quarterback.

“I’m betting on Brady,” Carton said. And I’m a Jet fan. I hate New England. Bill Belichick was my best friend when we both lived in Cleveland. He now forgets that he ever knew me because he became big and successful like a lot of guys like that — they forgot where they came from. As much as it pains me as a Jet fan . . . I will put my full support in the Patriots winning. They’re a machine. I just hope it’s a great game, as cliché as that is.”

Esiason added: “I think 38-34, and I think it’s going to be the New England Patriots. The Patriots are, over the last 16 years under the tutelage of Bill Belichick, it’s where dedication meets preparation, which ultimately equals greatness, and there’s a simplicity that is attached to that mindset, but underneath all of what Bill Belichick is, there’s a lot of work that gets done by his assistant coaches, his coordinators and his best player, who is the greatest quarterback of all time, buys into it, and that’s Tom Brady.”