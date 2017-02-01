HOUSTON — When Dan Budick was in the sixth grade, he failed his science test. A few of them in a row actually.

Not exactly a proud moment for him. It did, however, get him to the Super Bowl.

How’s that? Well, as discipline for his academic misstep Budick’s parents took the television out of his bedroom. Left with no other form of entertainment, he plugged in an old radio and tuned it to WFAN, the all-sports channel in New York. He was hooked immediately.

“It really was a great experience to listen to the best of the best in New York,” he said of hearing Steve Somers and Mike Francesa and Chris Russo and all of the legendary broadcasters ply their trade over the airwaves and ignite in Budick a love of talking sports on the radio. “There is a unique connection to the listeners with radio. It’s so personal. When people let you into their lives with talk radio, you feel like you know the host.”

Budick is 21 years old now, a senior at Ithaca College. But his love for the medium has evolved since those TV-free days in his bedroom to a sports talk radio show of his own. He and fellow Syosset High School product Jake Asman, also 21, host “The Asman and Budick Show” on WICB in Ithaca, a weekly two-hour program where they discuss the hottest topics in sports, field phone calls and chat with guests.

This week, it brought them to Houston. To Radio Row at the Super Bowl. Where they have a table set up among some of the most well-known broadcasters in the country, are interviewing former Super Bowl champs and Hall of Famers, and immersing themselves in what is essentially the national convention for sports radio.

More an enormous convention center cavern filled with broadcasting stations than an actual row, Radio Row is a way for celebrities and athletes to make the rounds and appear on a number of radio stations across the country in a one-stop-shopping setting. It did begin as a row at the Super Bowl hotels of the 1980s, and guests would work their way along the hallway. Now they let fans come in to watch (from a distance), and anyone who walks around for just a few minutes can hear the angst of radio hosts in San Diego and Oakland, the jubilation of callers from Atlanta, and the defiance of the Boston radio jocks. All in the same room.

It’s organized chaos as guests try to keep to appointments while being tugged into unscheduled interviews, and anyone from former New Kid on the Block Joey McIntyre dressed in full minuteman regalia to support his Patriots to Miss America to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice can be spotted in the crowd.

“This is the Mecca of sports talk radio,” Asman said. “Just being here has been unbelievable.”

It certainly seemed unbelievable when the two Long Islanders began broadcasting as freshmen, doing one hour a week on WKWZ, the student radio station in the basement of Syosset High School. They connected, found they shared a passion for it, and did it all four years of high school.

They reconnected at Ithaca College after Budick spent a semester at Temple University and picked up their radio show where it had left off. They talk New York sports, national stories, and whatever else is going on.

So what is a college radio station — an Ithaca College radio station — doing at the Super Bowl?

They asked if they could come. Of course they had to ask the right people. Like other Syosset graduates Greg Aiello and Michael Signora, who work for the NFL’s communications department. Before they knew it, they were in. They broadcast two hours each day on the college’s VICRadio.org, post podcasts and will have their usual show from back in Ithaca on Sunday night. No, they’re not staying for the game.

That’s not what this was about for them. It was a chance to rub elbows, share contacts and see what “Radio Row” is like. And while the sports fan in them is excited to talk to the athletes — Budick said he’d probably lose his mind if they could land a few minutes with Joe Namath later this week — they’re more jacked up to talk to the other broadcasters. They taped segments on Wednesday with Craig Carton of WFAN, squeezed in an interview with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio, and are really geeked about a scheduled interview with Dick Vermeil.

During the Fox media availability on Tuesday, they sat at a table with Joe Buck for half an hour and listened to him describe everything from how he prepares to call big games — like the upcoming Super Bowl — to how he got started in the business. Buck also gave them his contact info to be a future guest on the show.

Yeah, they’re missing classes this week. But they’re learning an awful lot.

“It’s about entertaining the listeners,” Asman said. “Ultimately that’s what we’re trying to do.”

In May, both of them will graduate. That will be the end of “The Asman and Budick Show” in Ithaca. But maybe not as an entity. There are always options for broadcasting these days thanks to blogs and podcasts, so they may stick together. Or they may travel separate paths in broadcasting. Maybe one day, they said, they’ll find themselves back together again, on the radio, talking about sports. Hey, there will be an opening at WFAN in December, right?

The two chuckled at the idea of filling Francesa’s vacancy. But a few years ago, they probably would have chuckled at the idea of being at the Super Bowl’s Radio Row. So who knows?

For now, they’re just enjoying the moment.

“There is nowhere in the world I’d rather be this week,” Budick said, “than right here.”