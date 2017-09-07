Boomer Esiason began his first WFAN show since the indefinite suspension of his co-host, Craig Carton, by expressing support.

“I still love my partner,” Esiason said Thursday morning.

He called Wednesday’s news “shocking” and vowed to carry on without him permanently if necessary.

Esiason also thanked listeners, friends and sponsors, as well as afternoon host Mike Francesa, a frequent foil of the morning show, for a supportive heart-to-heart talk on Wednesday after news broke that Carton had been arrested and charged with securities and wire fraud tied to a Ponzi scheme involving discount tickets, allegedly to pay his casino debts.

Working with fill-in co-host Phil Simms, Esiason said early Thursday:

“They told me to read this: My co-host, Craig Carton, has been suspended from the show until further notice. Obviously, I’m joined here by Phil.

“Here’s the thing I just want to say personally. Number One: I want to say thank you to all of our listeners. I want to thank you. I want to say thank you to the people in my life. I want to say thank you to all of our sponsors who reached out to me yesterday.

“As you can imagine, my phone blew up as everyone was finding out what was going on and everybody read the complaint and everything else, just like I did for the first time. And it’s shocking. It’s all shocking. But the people that reached out to me on Twitter, the people that reached out to me personally, the people that were sending emails and everything else just blew me away, absolutely blew me away.

“And I can’t thank everybody enough for doing what they did and making me feel – and making us feel, Al (Dukes) and Eddie (Scozzare) and Jerry (Recco) and Bobby (Dwyer) here – a part of your lives every morning here on WFAN. And we’re going to continue to do our show the best we can.

“Maybe our point guard’s not here but we’re going to continue to do it and I’m going to bring my friends in here until we find a permanent replacement, if in fact that’s where this is going to take us. But I just want people to know out there that I love my partner for 10 years. I still love my partner. I love his family, I love his kids.

“And I am praying every single day that he lands on his feet, that they land on their feet, and there’s nothing worse than having a family go through what they have to go through now.

“So that’s what I wanted to say this morning. Hopefully it comes across the way that I mean it. If somebody wants to take it in another direction, too bad. I know how I feel about this whole thing. But at the end of the day, we have four hours here at WFAN, a great place to work with great people. It was like a morgue around here yesterday.

“I have not talked to Craig at all since the last time we were together on the air. I did, however, talk to Mike Francesa yesterday. I ran into him in the hallway. I was here. Mike was unbelievable. I can’t explain it. For all the fun that we make of Mike here and laugh at some of the things that go on in the afternoon, he was great yesterday. I know he couldn’t talk about it yesterday because the company doesn’t want anybody talking about anything, but I have to tell you, he and I had maybe a five to six-, seven-minute conversation and he was great.

“Everybody around here needs to know that we have to pick up, we have to move on, we have to hope that our friend lands on his feet, but we have a show to run here. We have four hours every morning on the greatest radio station, in my eyes, in the world and have to deliver whatever sport we want to talk about, whether it’s the Yankees, the Mets, the Rangers. By the way (expletive), we’re going to be talking about hockey a hell of more, I can tell you that right now.

“But anyway, from the Jets, the Giants, Major League Baseball, the NBA, the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony, we’re going to do it all and it’s not going to change a whole hell of a lot, because we have a lot of fun together and we’re going to continue to do that and this station is going to live on and no one person is bigger than the group of people that work here.

“So I look forward to it. It’s a challenge. And we’re going to make it happen. So that’s my offering this morning and I’m not going to go into it anymore and I’m just going to try to have some fun this morning, drink my coffee and just listen to you (Simms) pontificate on and on and on and on about how the Giants are going to win the Super Bowl.”