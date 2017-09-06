WFAN host Craig Carton was arrested on federal charges Wednesday morning, multiple reports say.

The FBI told the New York Daily News and WPIX that Carton was arrested on investment-related charges. WNBC reports he was arrested at his Manhattan home early Wednesday after allegedly being involved in an investment scam involving a ticket broker business that never existed.

Carton has been the co-host of “The Boomer and Carton Show” alongside former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason since 2007.