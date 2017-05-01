Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 61° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Sports

    Met Gala: Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez, Serena Williams and more athletes at 2017 costume ball

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Celebrity meets sports at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Alex Rodriguez (alongside Jennifer Lopez), Serena Williams, Tom Brady and others were among those making the walk down the red carpet.

    Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet for
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Alex Rodriguez attends the
    (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Dia Dipasupil)

    Alex Rodriguez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Mirka Federer and Roger Federer attend the
    (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Dia Dipasupil)

    Mirka Federer and Roger Federer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Alexis Ohanian (R) and Serena Williams arrive on
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Alexis Ohanian (R) and Serena Williams arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art-€"s Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images For US Weekly / Theo Wargo)

    Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the
    (Credit: (Credit too long, see caption) / Dia Dipasupil)

    Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's
    (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini)

    Serena Williams attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garvßons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

    Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez attend The
    (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini)

    Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garvßons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Roger and Mirka Federer arrive on the red
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Roger and Mirka Federer arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Roger Federer arrives on the red carpet for
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Roger Federer arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of ArtÕs Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Serena Williams, left, and Alexis Ohanian attend The
    (Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Evan Agostini)

    Serena Williams, left, and Alexis Ohanian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garvßons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

    Tom Brady and Gisele Buendchen arrive on the
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Tom Brady and Gisele Buendchen arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Serena Williams attends the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Serena Williams attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Tom Brady and Gisele Buendchen arrive on the
    (Credit: EPA / JUSTIN LANE)

    Tom Brady and Gisele Buendchen arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard)

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in Manhattan.

    Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The
    (Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP / Charles Sykes)

    Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garvßons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.