Bellator 170 takes place Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen in the main event airs on Spike TV beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Main Card
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)

Middleweight Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)

Featherweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)

Lightweight  Bout: Derek Anderson (14-2) vs. Derek Campos (17-6)
 
Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card

Featherweight  Bout: Chinzo Machida (4-2) vs. Jamar Ocampo (2-0)

Heavyweight  Bout: Jack May (8-3) vs. Dave Cryer (11-2)

Featherweight  Bout: Henry Corrales (12-3) vs. Cody Bollinger (19-6)

Middleweight  Bout: Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC) vs. Keith Berry (15-13)

Welterweight  Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (8-3) vs. John Mercurio (8-7)

Welterweight  Bout: Gabriel Green (3-0) vs. Jalin Turner (2-2)

Catchweight  Bout: Christian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (2-0)

Lightweight  Bout: Jacob Rosales (4-2) vs. Ian Butler (3-2)

Welterweight  Bout: Johnny Cisneros (9-5) vs. Curtis Millender (9-3)

Lightweight  Bout: Mike Segura (4-4) vs. Tommy Aaron (2-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Rob Gooch (4-3) vs. James Barnes (6-2)

Flyweight  Bout: Chrissie Daniels (2-2) vs. Colleen Schneider (10-7)