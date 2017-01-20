Bellator 170 takes place Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The main card featuring Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen in the main event airs on Spike TV beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Main Card
Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)
Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)
Middleweight Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)
Featherweight Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)
Lightweight Bout: Derek Anderson (14-2) vs. Derek Campos (17-6)
Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card
Featherweight Bout: Chinzo Machida (4-2) vs. Jamar Ocampo (2-0)
Heavyweight Bout: Jack May (8-3) vs. Dave Cryer (11-2)
Featherweight Bout: Henry Corrales (12-3) vs. Cody Bollinger (19-6)
Middleweight Bout: Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC) vs. Keith Berry (15-13)
Welterweight Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (8-3) vs. John Mercurio (8-7)
Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Green (3-0) vs. Jalin Turner (2-2)
Catchweight Bout: Christian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (2-0)
Lightweight Bout: Jacob Rosales (4-2) vs. Ian Butler (3-2)
Welterweight Bout: Johnny Cisneros (9-5) vs. Curtis Millender (9-3)
Lightweight Bout: Mike Segura (4-4) vs. Tommy Aaron (2-1)
Bantamweight Bout: Rob Gooch (4-3) vs. James Barnes (6-2)
Flyweight Bout: Chrissie Daniels (2-2) vs. Colleen Schneider (10-7)
