    Bellator 178: Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire vs. Daniel Straus

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire submitted Daniel Straus via guillotine choke at 0:37 of the second round to capture the Bellator MMA featherweight world title at Bellator 178 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    It was the fourth fight between the two, with "Pitbull" upping his record to 3-1 against Straus.

    “It’s a dream come true to win back this title and this belt is for my son. It’s a gift for him," Pitbull said. "I want him to be proud of his Dad and know that I overcame a lot to bring this title back home to Brazil.”

    Patricio "Pitbull" Freire defeated Daniel Straus (24-7) at 0:37 of round two to capture the Bellator MMA featherweight world title at Bellator 178 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, April 21, 2017.

    Daniel Straus prepares to face Patricio "Pitbull" for the Bellator MMA featherweight world title at Bellator 178 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday, April 21, 2017.

