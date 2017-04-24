Bellator makes its New York City debut on June 24 at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s second pay-per-view event.
Here’s a look at the latest fight card for Bellator 180 at MSG
Light Heavyweight: Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva
Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione
Light heavyweight championship: Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader
Welterweight championship: Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin
Lightweight championship: Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus
Lightweight: Zach Freeman vs. Aaron Pico
