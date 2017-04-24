Bellator makes its New York City debut on June 24 at Madison Square Garden with the promotion’s second pay-per-view event.

Here’s a look at the latest fight card for Bellator 180 at MSG

Light Heavyweight: Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Light heavyweight championship: Phil Davis vs. Ryan Bader

Welterweight championship: Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin

Lightweight championship: Michael Chandler vs. Brent Primus

Lightweight: Zach Freeman vs. Aaron Pico