UFC 205 came to Madison Square Garden in November, and UFC 208 is scheduled to premiere at Barclays Center on Feb. 11.
But at some point relatively soon the mixed martial arts franchise will continue its eastern march with an event at the new Nassau Coliseum.
Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, said before Wednesday night’s Heat-Nets game at Barclays Center that MMA will come to Uniondale. There have been reports it could happen this summer, but he would not confirm that.
“Well, you know we’re having our first card here next month and we are talking to the UFC about bringing mixed martial arts to Long Island,” Yormark said. “So I can’t tell you exactly the date, but I can tell you that the UFC will be on Long Island at some point.”
