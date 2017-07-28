Daniel Cormier's UFC fight history
Daniel Cormier twice wrestled in the Olympics for Team USA. He was undefeated as a heavyweight in both Strikeforce and UFC before dropping to light heavyweight. Here is a look at Cormier's UFC fight history as he prepares to defend his title against Jon Jones at UFC 214 on July 29.
UFC on Fox 7(Credit: AP)
UFC on Fox 7: Daniel Cormier vs. Frank Mir
April 20, 2013
Cormier made his UFC debut after the merger with Strikeforce and won a unanimous decision against former heavyweight champion Frank Mir. The fight was lackluster, but it showed Cormier's toughness inside the octagon for those fans who werent familiar with his work is Strikeforce.
UFC 166(Credit: AP)
UFC 166: Daniel Cormier vs. Roy Nelson
Oct. 19, 2013
Tough wrestler against tough striker. The wrestler won. Cormier outworked Nelson to win a unanimous decision in what was his last bout as a heayweight.
UFC 170(Credit: AP)
UFC 170: Daniel Cormier vs. Patrick Cummins
Feb. 22, 2014
Cormier made his debut at light heavweight in this fight. His original opponent, Rashad Evans, pulled out late with an injury, allowing Cummins to step in on 10 days' notice. In that short timeframe, Cummins told unflattering stories about when he and Cormier were wrestling partners. Cormier ended the fight in 77 seconds with a TKO.
ADVERTISEMENT
UFC 173(Credit: Getty Images)
UFC 173: Daniel Cormier vs. Dan Henderson
May 24, 2014
Four Olympic appearances between these two fighters. It ended with Cormier submitting Henderson via a rear-naked choke late in the third round. It was the first time Henderson was submitted in six years (vs. Anderson Silva in 2008).
UFC 182(Credit: AP)
UFC 182: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones
Jan. 3, 2015
Cormier and Jones waged an epic battle outside of the octagon, complete with a news conference brawl, leaked footage of them bickering before doing a live hit on ESPN, unkind words in the press and a fight-week kerfuffle in the hotel hallway. Then, Jones did what he loves to do beat his opponent at his own game. Jones outgrinded Cormier to win a unanimous decision.
UFC 187(Credit: AP)
UFC 187: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson
May 23, 2015
Daniel Cormier got dropped early in the first round but recovered to keep fighting. By the second round, the former U.S. Olympic wrestler asserted his strength on the ground and eventually submitted Johnson in the third round via rear naked choke to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.
UFC 192(Credit: AP)
UFC 192: Daniel Cormier vs. Alexander Gustafsson
May 23, 2015
In his first title defense, Daniel Cormier won a split decision against Alexander Gustafsson. Cormier stayed aggressive in the fourth and fifth rounds by landing power strikes and keeping Gustafsson on defense rather than just using his takedown skills.
UFC 200(Credit: Getty Images/ Rey Del Rio)
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, right, was supposed to fight his archrival and interim champion Jon Jones at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Jones was pulled from the fight after a positive test for banned substances was discovered three days before the fight. Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva stepped in on short notice to fight Cormier, who won by decision in the three-round, non-title bout.
ADVERTISEMENT
UFC 210(Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Bottari)
Daniel Cormier beat Anthony Johnson for the second time, winning by submission in the second round to successfully defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.