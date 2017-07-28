Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    Daniel Cormier's UFC fight history

    Updated

    Daniel Cormier twice wrestled in the Olympics for Team USA. He was undefeated as a heavyweight in both Strikeforce and UFC before dropping to light heavyweight. Here is a look at Cormier's UFC fight history as he prepares to defend his title against Jon Jones at UFC 214 on July 29.

    UFC on Fox 7

    UFC on Fox 7: Daniel Cormier vs. Frank
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC on Fox 7: Daniel Cormier vs. Frank Mir
    April 20, 2013
    Cormier made his UFC debut after the merger with Strikeforce and won a unanimous decision against former heavyweight champion Frank Mir. The fight was lackluster, but it showed Cormier's toughness inside the octagon for those fans who werent familiar with his work is Strikeforce.

    UFC 166

    UFC 166: Daniel Cormier vs. Roy NelsonOct. 19,
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC 166: Daniel Cormier vs. Roy Nelson
    Oct. 19, 2013
    Tough wrestler against tough striker. The wrestler won. Cormier outworked Nelson to win a unanimous decision in what was his last bout as a heayweight.

    UFC 170

    UFC 170: Daniel Cormier vs. Patrick CumminsFeb. 22,
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC 170: Daniel Cormier vs. Patrick Cummins
    Feb. 22, 2014
    Cormier made his debut at light heavweight in this fight. His original opponent, Rashad Evans, pulled out late with an injury, allowing Cummins to step in on 10 days' notice. In that short timeframe, Cummins told unflattering stories about when he and Cormier were wrestling partners. Cormier ended the fight in 77 seconds with a TKO.

    UFC 173

    UFC 173: Daniel Cormier vs. Dan HendersonMay 24,
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    UFC 173: Daniel Cormier vs. Dan Henderson
    May 24, 2014
    Four Olympic appearances between these two fighters. It ended with Cormier submitting Henderson via a rear-naked choke late in the third round. It was the first time Henderson was submitted in six years (vs. Anderson Silva in 2008).

    UFC 182

    UFC 182: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon JonesJan. 3,
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC 182: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones
    Jan. 3, 2015
    Cormier and Jones waged an epic battle outside of the octagon, complete with a news conference brawl, leaked footage of them bickering before doing a live hit on ESPN, unkind words in the press and a fight-week kerfuffle in the hotel hallway. Then, Jones did what he loves to do beat his opponent at his own game. Jones outgrinded Cormier to win a unanimous decision.

    UFC 187

    UFC 187: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony JohnsonMay
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC 187: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson
    May 23, 2015
    Daniel Cormier got dropped early in the first round but recovered to keep fighting. By the second round, the former U.S. Olympic wrestler asserted his strength on the ground and eventually submitted Johnson in the third round via rear naked choke to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

    UFC 192

    UFC 192: Daniel Cormier vs. Alexander Gustafsson
    (Credit: AP)

    UFC 192: Daniel Cormier vs. Alexander Gustafsson
    May 23, 2015
    In his first title defense, Daniel Cormier won a split decision against Alexander Gustafsson. Cormier stayed aggressive in the fourth and fifth rounds by landing power strikes and keeping Gustafsson on defense rather than just using his takedown skills.

    UFC 200

    UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, right, was
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Rey Del Rio)

    UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, right, was supposed to fight his archrival and interim champion Jon Jones at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. Jones was pulled from the fight after a positive test for banned substances was discovered three days before the fight. Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva stepped in on short notice to fight Cormier, who won by decision in the three-round, non-title bout.

    UFC 210

    Daniel Cormier beat Anthony Johnson for the second
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Bottari)

    Daniel Cormier beat Anthony Johnson for the second time, winning by submission in the second round to successfully defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 210 in Buffalo on April 8, 2017.

