Across the street from where he starred in college football, Gian Villante finally gets his chance to perform as a professional athlete close to home.
Villante, a former All-American at Hofstra, will face Patrick Cummins at UFC on Fox 25 at the renovated Nassau Coliseum on July 22. It is the first UFC event on Long Island since the ban was overturned a little more than a year ago.
Villante and Cummins were scheduled to fight each other in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Albany last December, but Cummins had to withdraw with a staph infection.
Cummins (9-4) is coming off a majority decision win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 210 on April 8. Villante (15-8) lost to Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in Brazil last month.
