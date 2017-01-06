After 22 professional MMA fights, there’s still room for a first for Levittown’s Gian Villante — fighting a former UFC champion.
Villante will face Mauricio “Shogun” Rua at Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza in Brazil on March 11 at UFC Fight Night 107.
“We’re two guys who love to throw down,” Villante said. “No shot this fight is boring or goes the distance. Can’t wait to have some fun in there with a legend.”DatabaseLong Island's UFC fight historyGian Villante
Villante (15-7, 5-4 UFC) last fought in December, stopping Saparbek Safarov in the second round. It was the third time in his last six fights that the light heavyweight earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
This will be the fifth straight fight in the Brazilian Rua’s home country. Rua (24-10, 8-8 UFC) last fought in May 2016, winning a split decision over Corey Anderson at UFC 198.
A middleweight fight between Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum headlines the card. Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush at lightweight also is scheduled.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.