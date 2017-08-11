His last fight was an hour and a half from where he grew up and shined as a high school wrestler in upstate New York.
His next fight will be about two hours from where he shined as a college wrestler at Edinboro in Pennsylvania.
Gregor Gillespie will face Jason Gonzalez at UFC Pittsburgh on Sept. 16. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the booking of the lightweight bout scheduled to take place at PPG Paints Arena. A middleweight bout between former champion Luke Rockhold and former two-weight WSOF champion David Branch headlines the card.
Gillespie, who lives on Long Island and trains at Bellmore Kickboxing Academy, is coming off an impressive knockout at UFC 210 in Buffalo last April. He dropped Andrew Holbrook in 21 seconds to remain undefeated at 9-0 and 2-0 in the UFC.
Gonzalez (11-3, 1-1) submitted J.C. Cottrell in the first round at UFC Denver last January.
Gillespie was a two-time New York State wrestling champion at Webster-Schroeder High School and a national champion and four-time All-American at Edinboro.
