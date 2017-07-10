Jennie Nedell
New York State women's lightweight kickboxing champion Jennie Nedell of Lindenhurst trains at Longo-Weidman MMA in Garden City on Friday, July 7, 2017, for her upcoming fight against Chantal Perry.
