Michelle 'The Karate Hottie' Waterson
UFC fighter Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson is the former atomweight champion of the all-women's MMA promotion Invicta FC.
She choked out Paige VanZant in the main event of UFC on Fox 22.
UFC fighter Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson shows off a new gi following a 2016 workout.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson never lets a jiujitsu workout get in the way of a good selfie.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson does a selfie in Sacramento, where she would later choke out Paige VanZant at UFC on Fox 22 for the biggest win of her career.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson, right, punches Paige VanZant during the first round of a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson, right, applies a choke hold to Paige VanZant during the first round of a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson yells after beating Paige VanZant in a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson, top, celebrates after beating Paige VanZant in a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson celebrates after beating Paige VanZant in a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle Waterson, right, has her hand raised after beating Paige VanZant in a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. Waterson won by submission in the first round.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson participates in a weigh-in for the Invicta FC 8 women's MMA card taking place on Sept. 6, 2014 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson and Yasuko Tamada participate in a weigh-in for the Invicta FC 8 women's MMA card taking place on Sept. 6, 2014 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson and Yasuko Tamada square off during a weigh-in for their Invicta FC 8 women's MMA atomweight title bout taking place on Sept. 6, 2014 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson delivers a kick to Yasuko Tamada during the Invicta FC 8 main event on Sept. 6, 2014 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Waterson retained her atomweight title via TKO.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson celebrates after getting a TKO win over Yasuko Tamada to retain her atomweight title during the Invicta FC 8 main event on Sept. 6, 2014 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson delivers a knee to Yasuko Tamada during the Invicta FC 8 main event on Sept. 6, 2014 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Waterson retained her atomweight title via TKO.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson delivers a kick to Yasuko Tamada during the Invicta FC 8 main event on Sept. 6, 2014 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Mo. Waterson retained her atomweight title via TKO.
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson and husband Joshua Gomez arrive at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014 in Las Vegas.
Then-atomweight champion Jessica Penne, left, and challenger Michelle Waterson at weigh-ins for their bout at Invicta FC 5 at Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. (April 4, 2013)
Michelle Waterson submits Jessica Penne to win the atomweight championship at Invicta FC 5 in Kansas City. (April 5, 2013)
Michelle Waterson submitted Jessica Penne in the fourth round to win the atomweight championship at Invicta FC 5 in Kansas City. (April 5, 2013)
Michelle Waterson, left, aka “The Karate Hottie,” made her Invicta FC debut against Lacey Schuckman in an atomweight bout at Invicta FC 3 in Kansas City, Kan. (Oct. 5, 2012)
Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson, left, tags Lacey Schuckman with a front kick to the face. Waterson won by majority decision at Invicta FC 3 in Kansas City, Kan. (Oct. 6, 2012)
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson of Invicta FC.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson and Herica Tiburcio weigh in on Dec. 4, 2014 for their Invicta FC 10 fight. Waterson's atomweight title will be on the line during the Dec. 5 fight at Arena Theatre in Houston.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson weighs in on Dec. 4, 2014 in advance of her Invicta FC 10 atomweight title defense at Arena Theatre in Houston on Dec. 5, 2014.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson, bottom, lost her atomweight title to Herica Tiburcio in the main event of Invicta FC 10.
Michelle "The Karate Hottie" Waterson, back, lost her atomweight title to Herica Tiburcio in the main event of Invicta FC 10.
