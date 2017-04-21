Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    ONE Championship fights in Manila


    Scenes from the ONE Championship fight card in Manila on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang (L) of the Philippines in action
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang (L) of the Philippines in action against Ev Ting (R) of Malaysia during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action against Ev Ting (L) of Malaysia during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action against Ev Ting (L) of Malaysia during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang prior to his fight against Ev
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang prior to his fight against Ev Ting during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines in action against Ev Ting (L) of Malaysia during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Ev Ting (L) of Malaysia in action against
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Ev Ting (L) of Malaysia in action against Eduard Folayang (R) of the Philippines during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang of the Philippines raises the lightweight
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang of the Philippines raises the lightweight championship title belt after winning his fight against Ev Ting of Malaysia during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

    Eduard Folayang of the Philippines raises the lightweight
    (Credit: EPA / MARK R. CRISTINO)

    Eduard Folayang of the Philippines raises the lightweight championship title belt after winning his fight against Ev Ting during their ONE Championship lightweight bout in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines, on April 21, 2017.

