Paul Daley submitted an early candidate for knockout of the year with his flying-knee KO of Brennan Ward at Bellator 170 in January. After that fight, the microphone in his face, he asked to fight welterweight Rory MacDonald.
Well, at Bellator 179 in London, Daley indeed will fight MacDonald on May 19 in the main event at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
This will mark the Bellator debut of MacDonald, who signed with the promotion in 2016 after fighting out his contract with the UFC.
