The UFC's multiple weight class champions
Holly Holm has a chance at UFC 208 in Brooklyn in February to become the fourth person to win UFC titles in multiple weight classes when she challenges Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women's featherweight title. Here's a look at the first three UFC fighters who did it.
Randy Couture(Credit: AP/Gregory Payan)
First title: UFC heavyweight championship
Randy Couture won a majority decision over Maurice Smith at UFC Japan on Dec. 21, 1997, to become the heavyweight champion for the first time. He would win that title three separate times.
Second title: UFC light heavyweight championship
Entering UFC 44 against Tito Ortiz as the interim light heavyweight champion, Couture unified the titles with a unanimous decision on Sept. 26, 2003. He would win the 205-pound title a second time the following year.
BJ Penn(Credit: AP / Jon Super)
First title: UFC welterweight championship
BJ Penn submitted Matt Hughes in the first round at UFC 46 to win the 170-pound title on Jan. 31, 2004.
Second title: UFC lightweight championship
Four years later, Penn submitted Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to win the 155-pound title on Jan. 19, 2008.
Conor McGregor(Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger)
First title: UFC featherweight championship
Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015, to win the featherweight title.
Second title: UFC lightweight championship
McGregor, the reigning featherweight champion at the time, took Eddie Alvarez into the second round before stopping him via strikes at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016, to add the UFC lightweight title to his resume. McGregor became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions at the same time.
