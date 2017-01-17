Subscribe
    Randy Couture fights Mark Coleman at UFC 109 (Credit: AP / Isaac Brekken)

    Randy Couture fights Mark Coleman at UFC 109 in a light heavyweight bout Saturday, Feb. 6, 2010 in Las Vegas.

    The UFC's multiple weight class champions

    Updated
    By

    Holly Holm has a chance at UFC 208 in Brooklyn in February to become the fourth person to win UFC titles in multiple weight classes when she challenges Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women's featherweight title. Here's a look at the first three UFC fighters who did it.

    Randy Couture

    First title: UFC heavyweight championship
    (Credit: AP/Gregory Payan)

    First title: UFC heavyweight championship
    Randy Couture won a majority decision over Maurice Smith at UFC Japan on Dec. 21, 1997, to become the heavyweight champion for the first time. He would win that title three separate times.
    Second title: UFC light heavyweight championship
    Entering UFC 44 against Tito Ortiz as the interim light heavyweight champion, Couture unified the titles with a unanimous decision on Sept. 26, 2003. He would win the 205-pound title a second time the following year.

    BJ Penn

    First title: UFC welterweight championship
    (Credit: AP / Jon Super)

    First title: UFC welterweight championship
    BJ Penn submitted Matt Hughes in the first round at UFC 46 to win the 170-pound title on Jan. 31, 2004.
    Second title: UFC lightweight championship
    Four years later, Penn submitted Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to win the 155-pound title on Jan. 19, 2008.

    Conor McGregor

    First title: UFC featherweight championship
    (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger)

    First title: UFC featherweight championship
    Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds at UFC 194 on Dec. 12, 2015, to win the featherweight title.
    Second title: UFC lightweight championship
    McGregor, the reigning featherweight champion at the time, took Eddie Alvarez into the second round before stopping him via strikes at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2016, to add the UFC lightweight title to his resume. McGregor became the first fighter to hold UFC titles in multiple divisions at the same time.

