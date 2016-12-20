10. Max Holloway (UFC, 17-3) (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) A 10-fight winning streak is nothing to scoff at, especially against the run of opponents Holloway has faced at featherweight. The list includes Jeremy Stephens, Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Ricardo Lamas and ends with an interim title win over Anthony Pettis. Seven of those 10 wins were by stoppage.

Last fight: TKO of Anthony Pettis at UFC 206.

Next fight: TBA

9. Tyron Woodley (UFC, 16-3-1) (Credit: Mario Gonzalez) (Credit: Mario Gonzalez) Put the boos aside for a moment here. Fans are like that, and they like to do that to Woodley a lot, especially during the UFC 205 events in New York last November. Woodley has championship wrestling pedigree and one-punch knockout power. He's 3-0-1 in his last four, including a fight of the year candidate at UFC 205.

Last fight: Majority draw vs. Stephen Thompson at UFC 205.

Next fight: TBA.

8. Michael Bisping (UFC, 31-7) (Credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea) (Credit: Getty Images/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea) Who had a better year than Michael Bisping? He beat the legend Anderson Silva in a close bout, got a shot at the middleweight title as an injury replacement, then knocked out Luke Rockhold to win that title. He capped off his year with a tough victory over another legend in Dan Henderson. Add it all up and it equates to Bisping earning a spot on this end-of-year pound-for-pound list.

Last fight: Unanimous decision over Dan Henderson at UFC 204.

Next fight: TBA

7. Stipe Miocic (UFC, 16-2) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) (Credit: AP / David Dermer) Cleveland's favorite fight son, Stipe Miocic became heavyweight champion with a first-round knockout of Fabricio Werdum last February. He's on a four-fight win streak, all by knockout. His last three knockouts -- against Andrei Arlovski, Werdum and Alistair Overeem -- all occured in the first round.

Last fight: Knockout over Overeem at UFC 203.

Next fight: TBA

6. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (UFC, 13-0) (Credit: Mario Gonzalez) (Credit: Mario Gonzalez) Few fighters reach the top without ever losing a fight. Few fighters stay undefeated throughout their career. That's the stated goal of women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She has four consecutive successful title defenses so far.

Last fight: Unanimous decision over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205.

Next fight: TBA

5. Jose Aldo (UFC, 26-2) (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger) The shine came off Jose Aldo and his 10-year undefeated run after a 13-second knockout loss to Conor McGregor. He returned to win the interim featherweight title against Frankie Edgar and became the undisputed champion after the UFC stripped McGregor of that title in favor of his lightweight title. Changing names of a title is one thing, but this name remains the same: Jose Aldo. And he can still fight better than nearly everyone else.

Last fight: Unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200.

Next fight: TBA

4. Daniel Cormier (UFC, 18-1) (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Daniel Cormier pulled out of a light heavyweight title defense against Anthony Johnson with an injury. When he returns, he'll likely be staring at Johnson, who he beat in 2015 to win the vacant title. Should he win, Cormier would figure to face Jon Jones upon his reinstatement in July 2017.

Last fight: Unanimous decision over Anderson Silva at UFC 200 in a non-title fight.

Next fight: TBA

3. Dominick Cruz (22-1) (Credit: AP/ Gregory Payan ) (Credit: AP/ Gregory Payan ) The years in between fights make it easy to forget how good Dominick Cruz is. Then he goes and fights again, and we all remember. The UFC bantamweight champion was stripped of his belt way back when, he never lost it. And when he fights, it makes you wonder if he ever will.

Last fight: Unanimous decision over Urijah Faber at UFC 199.

Next fight: vs. Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 on Dec. 30.

2. Conor McGregor (UFC, 21-3) (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger) (Credit: Newsday/Jeffrey Basinger) You could make a case for McGregor being number one here and not because of popularity, sound bites or pay-per-view buys. Those are different lists of which he is the undisputed king. But, McGregor is the only fight who really embodies the "pound-for-pound" aspect of pound-for-pound. In just under one year, McGregor fought at featherweight, welterweight and lightweight, winning titles in two of those divisions.

Last fight: Second-round TKO of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Next fight: TBA.