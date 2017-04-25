Triton Fights hosts its second amateur MMA event on Friday, April 28 at The Space in Westbury.

Here’s a look at the scheduled fight card:

Triton Fights Main Card

Triton Middleweight Title: Champion Eric Ott (2-1) vs. Marcus Chin (5-5)

Triton Featherweight Title: Alex Oliveira (2-2) vs. Jason Olcott (3-0)

195-pound Catchweight: Diogo Machado (1-1) vs. Jeremy Puglia (3-1)

Welterweight: Andrews Rodriguez (2-0) vs. Chris Acevedo (2-2)

Bantamweight: Ashiek Ajim (1-1) vs. Steve Inoshima (0-2)

Flyweight: Mamdou Nasr (1-1) vs. Edwin Solis (1-1)

Triton Fights 2 Prelims

Light heavyweight: Ben Garcia vs. Kareem Garcia

Lightweight: Jose Rodriguez vs. Justin Yodice

Welterweight: Tom Picciano vs. Stepan Prokopyak

Featherweight: Israel Vallejo vs. Mike Jardine

Welterweight: Dylan Mendez vs. Albert Taurone

Featherweight: Alex Santiago (0-1) vs. Xavier Marreo