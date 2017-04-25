Triton Fights hosts its second amateur MMA event on Friday, April 28 at The Space in Westbury.
Here’s a look at the scheduled fight card:
Latest MMA stories
Triton Fights Main Card
Triton Middleweight Title: Champion Eric Ott (2-1) vs. Marcus Chin (5-5)
Triton Featherweight Title: Alex Oliveira (2-2) vs. Jason Olcott (3-0)
195-pound Catchweight: Diogo Machado (1-1) vs. Jeremy Puglia (3-1)
Welterweight: Andrews Rodriguez (2-0) vs. Chris Acevedo (2-2)
Bantamweight: Ashiek Ajim (1-1) vs. Steve Inoshima (0-2)
Flyweight: Mamdou Nasr (1-1) vs. Edwin Solis (1-1)
Triton Fights 2 Prelims
Light heavyweight: Ben Garcia vs. Kareem Garcia
Lightweight: Jose Rodriguez vs. Justin Yodice
Welterweight: Tom Picciano vs. Stepan Prokopyak
Featherweight: Israel Vallejo vs. Mike Jardine
Welterweight: Dylan Mendez vs. Albert Taurone
Featherweight: Alex Santiago (0-1) vs. Xavier Marreo
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.