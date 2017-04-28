Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    Triton Fights 2


    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from Triton Fights 2 at The Space at Westbury on Friday, April 28, 2017.

    Justin Yodice (bottom) defeated Jose Rodriguez at 155
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Justin Yodice (bottom) defeated Jose Rodriguez at 155 pounds during the Triton Fights 2 Amateur MMA event at The Space at Westbury in Westbury, New York on April 28, 2017.

