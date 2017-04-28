Triton Fights 2
Scenes from Triton Fights 2 at The Space at Westbury on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Justin Yodice (bottom) defeated Jose Rodriguez at 155 pounds during the Triton Fights 2 Amateur MMA event at The Space at Westbury in Westbury, New York on April 28, 2017.
Stepan Prokopyak (L) defeated Tom Picciano at 170 pounds during the Triton Fights 2 Amateur MMA event at The Space at Westbury in Westbury, New York on April 28, 2017.
Alex Santiago defeated Israel Vallejo at 145 pounds during the Triton Fights 2 Amateur MMA event at The Space at Westbury in Westbury, New York on April 28, 2017.
Alex Santiago takes a hard shot but defeated Israel Vallejo at 145 pounds during the Triton Fights 2 Amateur MMA event at The Space at Westbury in Westbury, New York on April 28, 2017.
