UFC 207 marks the return of Ronda Rousey, the former champion who hasn’t been in the octagon since suffering her first career loss more than a year ago.

This time, she’s the challenger in the main event at UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s the latest UFC 207 fight card.

UFC 207 main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET

Women’s bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

Bantamweight title: Champion Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt

Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

UFC 207 prelims on FS1, 8 p.m.

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

UFC 207 early prelims on Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.

Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price