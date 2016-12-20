UFC 207 marks the return of Ronda Rousey, the former champion who hasn’t been in the octagon since suffering her first career loss more than a year ago.
This time, she’s the challenger in the main event at UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Here’s the latest UFC 207 fight card.
UFC 207 main card on pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET
Women’s bantamweight title: Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey
Bantamweight title: Champion Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt
Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez
TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
UFC 207 prelims on FS1, 8 p.m.
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia
Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg
UFC 207 early prelims on Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m.
Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price
