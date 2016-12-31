(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey during the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Ronda Rousey reacts to her loss to Amanda Nunes in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Ronda Rousey enters the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (L-R) Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes of Brazil face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes, right, throws a punch at Ronda Rousey in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Ronda Rousey exits the Octagon after her loss to Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (L-R) Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes of Brazil face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts to her victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil embraces Ronda Rousey after their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Ronda Rousey, left, is staggered after being hit by Amanda Nunes during the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts to her victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil embraces Ronda Rousey after their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff reacts after Amanda Nunes' victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Ronda Rousey during a women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Amanda Nunes of Brazil exits the Octagon after her victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Ronda Rousey leaves the octagon after losing to Amanda Nunes in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff reacts after Amanda Nunes' victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Ronda Rousey kicks Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda Nunes forced a stoppage in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Ronda Rousey walks to the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) Amanda Nunes of Brazil exits the Octagon after her victory over Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: AP / John Locher) (Credit: AP / John Locher) Amanda Nunes, right, hugs Ronda Rousey after Nunes scored a stoppage in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.