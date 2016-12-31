Subscribe
    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    +-
    Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

    UFC 207: Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in the first round of their UFC women's bantamweight title fight at UFC 207 on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey during
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Ronda Rousey reacts to her loss to Amanda
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey enters the Octagon to face Amanda
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey enters the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (L-R) Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes of Brazil
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes of Brazil face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Amanda Nunes, right, throws a punch at Ronda
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes, right, throws a punch at Ronda Rousey in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

    Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas.

    Ronda Rousey exits the Octagon after her loss
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey exits the Octagon after her loss to Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (L-R) Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes of Brazil
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Amanda Nunes, right, connects with Ronda Rousey in
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts to her victory
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil and Ronda Rousey face off in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil embraces Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey, left, is staggered after being hit
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Ronda Rousey, left, is staggered after being hit by Amanda Nunes during the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round.

    Amanda Nunes of Brazil reacts to her victory
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil embraces Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff reacts after Amanda Nunes'
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Ronda Rousey during
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes of Brazil exits the Octagon after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (L-R) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey leaves the octagon after losing to
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    UFC strawweight Nina Ansaroff reacts after Amanda Nunes'
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (R-L) Ronda Rousey kicks Amanda Nunes of Brazil
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    (R-L) Ronda Rousey kicks Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Ronda Rousey stands in the cage after Amanda
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey walks to the Octagon to face
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Ronda Rousey walks to the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes of Brazil in their UFC women's bantamweight championship bout during the UFC 207 event on December 30, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    (R-L) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Amanda Nunes of Brazil exits the Octagon after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Amanda Nunes, right, hugs Ronda Rousey after Nunes
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Ronda Rousey in
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

