UFC 207 weigh-ins
Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz weighed in for their UFC 207 fights on Thursday in Las Vegas.
UFC president Dana White, center, gets between Dominick Cruz, left, and Cody Garbrandt during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Ronda Rousey walks on stage during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Amanda Nunes poses for photographers wearing a lion mask during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes is scheduled to fight Ronda Rousey in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Ronda Rousey poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Amanda Nunes poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes is scheduled to fight Ronda Rousey in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Cody Garbrandt poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Garbrandt is scheduled to fight Dominick Cruz in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
Dominick Cruz poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cruz is scheduled to fight Cody Garbrandt in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.
