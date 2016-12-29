Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 37° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Mixed Martial ArtsSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Ronda Rousey, right, and Amanda Nunes face off (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Ronda Rousey, right, and Amanda Nunes face off for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    UFC 207 weigh-ins

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz weighed in for their UFC 207 fights on Thursday in Las Vegas.

    UFC president Dana White, center, gets between Dominick
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    UFC president Dana White, center, gets between Dominick Cruz, left, and Cody Garbrandt during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Ronda Rousey walks on stage during an event
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Ronda Rousey walks on stage during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Amanda Nunes poses for photographers wearing a lion
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes poses for photographers wearing a lion mask during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes is scheduled to fight Ronda Rousey in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Ronda Rousey poses for photographers during an event
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Ronda Rousey poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Amanda Nunes poses for photographers during an event
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Amanda Nunes poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes is scheduled to fight Ronda Rousey in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Cody Garbrandt poses for photographers during an event
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Cody Garbrandt poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Garbrandt is scheduled to fight Dominick Cruz in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Dominick Cruz poses for photographers during an event
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Dominick Cruz poses for photographers during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Cruz is scheduled to fight Cody Garbrandt in a mixed martial arts bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes faces off Rousey returns but it’s no easy task to recapture belt Ronda Rousey poses with her bronze medal on Ronda Rousey's five historic firsts Brand ambassador Ronda Rousey signs an autograph at Ronda Rousey photos

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.